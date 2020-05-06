With the extension of Washington state’s stay-at-home order pushed through May 31, I’ve been thinking a lot on whether we have a plan to keep our citizens safe from infection after reopening before a vaccine is developed. Do we all just go about our lives as if there’s not an incredibly contagious disease spreading itself throughout the world?

The stay-at-home order and social distancing have proven to be effective in slowing down the spread of COVID-19. President Donald Trump is currently pushing to reopen the states, yet as far as I’ve seen has shown to have no plan on further mitigating it once the states have reopened. I believe government-issued face masks would be a step in the right direction, as well as continuing to keep about a 6-feet distance from others. If this type of caution isn’t implemented after reopening the states, then the virus could easily resurface, coming back more deadly than before.

I’d like to believe our leadership has the public’s best interest at heart. However, as we’ve seen how President Trump has handled this outbreak, that doesn’t look to be the case.

Daniel George Hansen, Poulsbo