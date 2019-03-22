It was with a glad heart and a sigh of relief that I read the article “What does ‘affordable housing’ mean in Seattle? Meet 3 families who live there” about efforts to create high-quality, affordable housing for low-income people in Seattle.

Thirty-six years ago my former husband and I moved into a charming bungalow in the Fremont area. This two-bedroom bungalow offered a fireplace, leaden bookshelves and a full basement that contained a small finished room. Located a block from the Woodlawn Park Zoo and six blocks from the local elementary school, it was the ideal house to raise two children, which we did.

The rental cost? $500 a month. At the time both my husband and I were working theater artists, and that’s what we could afford. Fast forward decades later, and my two children, now fully grown and working full-time as educators and social workers can only afford an aPodment in Seattle and an attic apartment in Brooklyn with ceilings so low my son-in-law can’t even stand up in his living room.

We can do better than this. Finally, Seattle just might be.

Victoria Bernstein, Seattle