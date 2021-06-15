Re: “The unintended consequences of rent controls, eviction moratoriums” [June 8, Opinion]: Corey Brewer is correct that the city of Seattle’s never ceasing war on landlords may well reduce available housing stock and create more housing insecurity for families in need.

Seattle city should take two steps to avoid catastrophe. The city should conduct a study of the impact of the rising protections for renters on landlord’s recent sales and future likelihood of selling. Second, the city, should put its money where regulations don’t suffice and request or require a right of first refusal for the city to buy rental properties, at a 5% above best offer to ensure that precious housing stock is not lost.

We all want better housing security, but in the current housing market actions have consequences and the city may become one of the primary drivers of housing insecurity.

Scott Barnhart, MD, Seattle

