As a small family-owned apartment business, I feel like a voice in the wilderness. Numerous articles get printed about rent increases and greedy landlords but nothing about the hundreds of small family landlords who struggle to keep their properties in good shape at affordable rents.

It has become impossible to keep rent increases below 3% per year since all our costs go up every year in most areas over which we have no control: Property taxes, insurance, labor costs, improvement costs, utility costs, etc. We just received our property-value notice from the King County assessor with increases from 3.9% to 10.4%. In 2017, our taxes on one property actually increased $50 per apartment per month. In recent years our property taxes have increased between 8.80% to 51.85% per year!

Please do not lump all landlords in one category but recognize those of us who are trying to keep our rents affordable.

Bob Weisenbach, Seattle