Paul Krugman, in his column “The promise and peril of Biden’s climate policy” [March 6, Opinion], is right on target.

Solar and wind projects are now cheaper than new coal or gas power plants, but the wires of our present power grid can’t handle more. We must revise power lines, permitting us to expedite our access to nonpolluting renewable sources. This will require federal action to slice through state and local delay.

Yes, this may take a “bureaucratic miracle.” But it will never happen unless we citizens push Congress members to do it.

Charles Bagley, Seattle