Southern California’s warehouses are apparently going into a slump, as bemoaned in “The U.S. warehouse capital boomed during the pandemic. Now it’s facing a slowdown” [April 8, Business].

Nobody seems to have yet realized that those rooftops are gold mines waiting to be put to good use. All those low, flat roofs basking in the sunshine would be perfect for a mega-sized solar farm. It would pump out torrents of clean, renewable energy, maybe enough to power the whole of that state’s 27,000-square-mile Inland Empire. And the power would be used near its source, without the need for wires stretched miles and miles across the country to reach centers of population.

Let’s power warehouses, big box stores, gigantic factories and data centers all over the country from their own rooftops. After all, local energy is the most renewable of all.

Deborah Stewart, Seattle