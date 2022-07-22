Re: “Abortion and inflation are issues that matter most to voters in state, new poll indicates” [July 19, A1]:

It should be no surprise that climate change is not the top issue for voters. Inflation has made everyday survival items a priority. Climate change is easy to ignore because of poor messaging from government officials and climate activists, and the lack of a coherent plan.

We receive dire warnings that climate change is an existential threat, but world leaders can’t come up with anything better than the toothless Paris Accords? And what is the plan to replace fossil fuels? States and European countries that have tried to use wind and solar as major components of the power grid are suffering extremely high energy prices and blackouts during peak usage. The technology doesn’t exist to make wind and solar scalable and reliable.

We need a plan to replace fossil fuels before we jettison them completely, and that plan does not currently exist. Buying electric cars sounds nice, but we don’t have infrastructure to support that on a sufficient scale either.

We need to keep investing in renewable energy technology, but also need to recognize that fossil fuels are a necessary bridge to the future. You don’t burn your old house down before the new one is finished.

Mark Stratton, Bothell