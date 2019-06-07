Derek Moscato has a myopic view for a worst-case scenario in his Op-Ed. We all agree that the Olympic Pipeline oil spill and explosion in Bellingham was horrible and tragic. However, if we widen our lens, we find that the tragedy caused by increased oil sands extraction, transport and use is much more consequential.

The cancers associated with petrochemical processing, the asthma cases clustered in dense cities with automotive emissions, and the increasing death toll from climate change-induced hurricanes, floods, drought, wildfires and summer heat waves dwarf the example he gives. How does a company build trust when the very product it produces causes such destruction?

Moscato ends by saying the explosion provided an example of how civic and ecological engagement can provide a sustainable and hopeful path going forward. The United Nations climate scientists disagree. The only sustainable and hopeful path is one where we replace oil with renewable energy sources as soon as we can. This is the real lesson of Bellingham.

Jess Wallach, Seattle