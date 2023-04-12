Re: “Putin’s failed energy offensive” [April 10, Opinion]:

My biggest takeaway from Paul Krugman’s column was his observation (which he calls the big story) that Europe was able to adjust to the sudden loss of Russian gas and increased gas prices without a recession. How was that possible? Partly due to other sources of natural gas and use of coal fired generation, but mainly due to Europe’s increasing dependence on renewables.

He then reasons that if democratic economies can successfully adjust to sudden unexpected change in energy prices, then “a gradual, planned green energy transition would be far easier than pessimists imagine.” Washington state’s recently activated Climate Commitment Act’s cap and trade policy is an example of planned gradual way to reduce emissions. The first auction has gone smoothly, and there is no dire prediction of huge job losses — rather job gains are expected in renewable energy.

Looking at the national level, we could apply a progressively increasing price on carbon and not expect the sky to fall. I hope a future Krugman column will support a carbon price as it meets his criteria of a gradual and planned way to reduce remissions.

Kristi Weir, Bellevue