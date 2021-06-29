An unintended consequence of Amazon, Microsoft and other big-city employers’ remote work policies is a shift in housing affordability in rural Washington. Please immediately recall workers to offices. Alternately, peg worker pay to the rural county of their new residence.

Having a whole new class of rural residents whose pay is uncoupled from their new county’s economy is having transformational impacts and leaving many rural residents out in their own communities.

Eron Berg, Port Townsend