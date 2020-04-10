Re: “Amazon will donate 8,200 laptops to help Seattle Public School students learn online during coronavirus closures” [April 6, Northwest]:

As a public-school teacher, I am very thankful that Amazon has donated laptops to students who lack these resources at home.

Teachers have been struggling to make sure that all of our students have equal access to online learning. I had been wondering how we could solve this problem, and I admit it had crossed my mind how this area has so many tech companies and tech billionaires who could help in a big way.

It’s so important that we continue reaching our students during this crisis.

Jill McGrath, Seattle