Re: “Cummings remembered as ‘fierce champion’ at funeral”:

I have a favorite story about U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings that I always tell my students. I had the privilege of hearing Cummings speak at a gathering of volunteer lobbyists working for the end of poverty.

As we grappled with our cynicism about the growth of professional lobbyists representing moneyed interests, Cummings said, “It’s not that money doesn’t have an influence in politics. But money has an influence in the absence of citizens speaking up.” He said, “We give up far more power with our silence than is ever taken from us by money.”

Rest in power, Rep. Cummings. We will miss you.

Carolyn Prouty, D.V.M., The Evergreen State College, Olympia