Wednesday we memorialized Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Among those in photos of the 1963 March on Washington, D.C., is Walter Reuther, president of the United Auto Workers.

Labor unions marched with King from day one. Corporations have nearly killed unions, but unions stopped child labor in this country, and they work for fair wages and pensions. They gave us the weekend.

How sad it is that child poverty and voting rights are still terrible problems. If we truly memorialize King, we must act.

Imogene S. Williams, Seattle