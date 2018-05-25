Seattle’s DeCharlene Williams was like Madam C.J. Walker of New York, creating her own flashy style, opening her own classy hair salon for African-American women. She was black royalty here — a role model who loved black people, her community and her businesses.

Williams was the founder of the Central Area Chamber of Commerce, whose sole mission became supporting development and fostering economic growth of the black community, as well as businesses in the Central Area and Rainier Valley. Her motto was “hands that touch build unity.”

She was fearless, conquering crime in the neighborhood, but her crowning jewel was her refusal to sell her property when others sold out. She became disappointed in seeing a once vibrant black community and thriving business district become gentrified in “our” Central Area. She had hoped to transform her beauty salon into a beauty school and training center.

She was a powerhouse with a no-nonsense swagger about her. Her trademark was flashy blond hair with her beautiful brown skin. She will be missed, along with her black business district.

James Kelly, Renton, former president and CEO, Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle