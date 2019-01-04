I was so sorry to read Blake Nordstrom’s obituary.

I met him once, years ago, at a taping for a radio show. The interviewer asked him how the Nordstrom company managed to constantly stay so incredibly customer-service centered. Blake’s answer: “All us Nordstrom kids started our careers in the shoe department. When you start every day on your knees in front of your customers, you never forget who comes first!”

He made me smile then and every time I’ve thought of him ever since, proof that his death is a loss to even casual acquaintances.

Patt Schwab, Seattle