On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we remembered the loss of almost 3,000 citizens. Since January 2020, we have lost more than 4 million persons to a global virus.

Since December, sound science has given us the means to drastically reduce the spread of this virus. Whether from within or from foreign interference, disinformation regarding science has caused much greater damage to life and economic loss than any group of hijackers could ever have dreamed. This is a disgraceful way to memorialize the twin tower event.

Kurt Weis, Maple Valley