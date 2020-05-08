Tim Burgess’ Op-Ed “Pandemic exposes our neglect of children, families” [Opinion, April 24] and the letter to the editor “Inequities: Don’t waste opportunity” [May 1, Opinion] demonstrate how low-income people suffer more during a crisis.

I agree that a moratorium on evictions and a 15% increase in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits would help prevent more homelessness. What would you choose — feeding your family or paying your rent? In our wealthy country, this should not be a choice anyone has to make. Congress should support the Emergency Rental Assistance Act introduced by U.S. Rep. Denny Heck.

We’re all dealing with this pandemic. Let’s remember we’re all Americans, and we’re all in this together.

Ronald B. Borovec, Bothell