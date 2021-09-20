Re: “Thousands of Washington state workers seek exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine mandate” [Sept. 14, Local News]:

As a physician, I find it troubling and frustrating that 4,799 state workers have applied for vaccine exemptions on religious grounds. What are the religions that they claim exempt them? There are hardly any religions in the United States that oppose vaccinations, and most actually encourage them.

Most religions tell us to love our neighbor. If so, that would suggest that getting vaccinated not only protects the vaccinated but all those they come in contact with.

I think using an unsubstantiated religious excuse is not supportable.

Jim Brown, M.D., East Wenatchee