Re: “America is losing faith in religion” [Aug. 28, Opinion]:

Another factor in the loss of faith may be the lack of dialogue between belief and contemporary science.

“Thank God for Evolution,” by Michael Dowd, is a basic primer in that regard. “Project Hail Mary,” by Andy Weir, is a futuristic thriller in which a desperate encounter with an alien life form saves the Earth — a plot based in contemporary science, high level math and theology.

Donald E. Mayer, Seattle