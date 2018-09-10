We had a wonderful time at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup, with something to do and see for everyone.
Then we went to the evening rodeo and found out the rodeo was not for everyone unless you are Christian. The announcer, as we all stood after the national anthem, said a prayer invoking God and Jesus Christ.
The prayer made no mention of others in the stadium who do not believe in either God or Jesus but seemed to assume that if you go to an all-American rodeo that you had to be a Christian.
It does not matter if I am or am not, but I want Washington state events for all. Separate public events from all prayers but especially from prayers of a specific cast.
Religion belongs in private homes and in churches.
Nancy Coomer, Seattle
