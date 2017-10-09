The editorial “An environmental victory for Washington, but economic challenges remain” puts an unnecessarily negative spin on the Washington Department of Ecology’s wise rejection of a massive coal-export terminal in Longview. It correctly notes the department’s decision is a victory for the planet. However, it insinuates that by rejecting the terminal on the basis of wide-ranging environmental impacts, the department may have engaged in overreach. On the contrary, a thorough review of a massive industrial project should include all major impacts. And what exactly is the point of the Department of Ecology if its reviews never result in a rejection?

The whole purpose of an environmental-review process is to screen out projects that clearly threaten the health and safety of Washingtonians. Too often, however, the state has simply rubber-stamped permits. It’s encouraging to see department take a stand against a project clearly not in the public interest. I hope it will apply the same wise rigor to all future reviews.

Nick Engelfried, Bellingham