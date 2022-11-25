Re: “Budgeting error sets off scramble for funds” [Nov. 18, Local];

The unfortunate misunderstanding of funding availability by the King County Regional Homelessness Authority really only results in a 9.7% overall budget reduction ($9.4 million out of anticipated $97.4 million total budget). Many businesses and government agencies in the region are facing similar losses for next year.

They shouldn’t simply eliminate support for the 12 specific charities and services mentioned. Instead, the agency and charities should spread the penalty more-or-less equally, tightening their respective belts a mere 10%. I’d certainly like to see a detailed accounting of their plan for the remaining $88 million.

Norman Campau, Sammamish