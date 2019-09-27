Re: “Collaboration is key to fix King County’s homelessness crisis”:

While I support consolidating our resources and expertise in a regional homelessness authority, what do we do in the interim while awaiting the votes of the Metropolitan King County Council and city councils necessary to form this authority, let alone the time it will then take to assess the situation, provide recommendations and implement proposed solutions?

What should we do, here and now, to properly and effectively get the homeless off our streets, and prevent and discourage the public encampments and dilapidated RVs that provide safety, sanitation and public-health threats?

Those displaced should be offered the immediate options of social services; shelters or interim housing; mental-health, drug- and alcohol-rehab; and medical help — if they wish to avail themselves. But if they don’t, they should not be left on the streets as is.

Let’s clean up, abate and stop the proliferation of public homeless encampments now, on a daily and nightly basis, while attempting to provide services as we await the eventual formation and proposals from a much-needed consolidated and empowered King County regional homelessness authority.

It’s no different from getting help at the emergency room and then dealing with specialists for follow up.

Michael B. Goldenkranz, Seattle