Re: “From pumpkins to corn, lower-emission crops pop up” [Sept. 30, Business]:

I was thrilled to read that after four decades of research on regenerative farming, some of the giant commercial farming operations are finally switching to this planet-saving direction. These practices of no till, lower pesticide, fertilizer and water costs lead to greater profits as well as restoring natural systems, which lead to better health for all and help to drive down greenhouse gas emissions.

The agricultural businesses produce 11% of all greenhouse gas emissions. So at last doing the right thing is even leading to greater profits.

I’ve been eating organic food for a lot of my life, to keep myself and my environment healthy. So now, if not even making more money is not enticing enough to encourage this industry to switch toward regeneration and restoration, then perhaps putting a price on carbon as a tax will be a further encouragement to change their toxic operations.

Anne Engstrom, Seattle