I was extremely disappointed to read that President Joe Biden is continuing the last administration’s unacceptable refugee policies, violating his campaign promise to rebuild our longstanding, bipartisan refugee resettlement program. He promised to increase refugees admission to at least 62,500 a year but has broken his promise and kept the cap at a record-low number of 15,000.

As a refugee who came to the United States after losing my mom and siblings at sea, I am tremendously grateful for the opportunities that the people of the United States have given me. There is a community here that stands ready to welcome refugees and help them rebuild their lives, and Seattle will be stronger for it. Tens of thousands of refugees, who have survived unimaginable suffering, have already gone through the arduous vetting process and been cleared to travel to the U.S. Now they have been caught in further limbo as they wait for President Biden to live up to his commitments.

It will be a stain on the Biden administration and the U.S. if we do not keep this promise now. Our senators and the entire Washington congressional delegation should continue to pressure President Biden to keep his promise.

Uyen Nguyen, owner, Nue restaurant, Seattle