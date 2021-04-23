Re: “After outcry, Biden plans to lift refugee cap in May” [April 16, Nation]:

President Joe Biden and the Democrats are off to a great start repairing the devastation of the Trump regime. Knowing that, I was appalled with the decision to cap the refugee admissions program at only 15,000, the same as under Trump.

Biden’s walk-back and planned increase in admissions is a smart change. The refugee program is well run, an amazing public-private partnership, cost effective, and an oath toward bringing motivated and deserving people to strengthen our country. Also, increasing the numbers shows Americans and the world that our country is again willing to be compassionate.

U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, and Sens. Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray must keep the pressure on to rebuild the refugee program as we move forward.

Michael Friedline, Shoreline