Re: “Biden quadruples Trump refugee cap after delay backlash” [May 3, Nation & World]:

A sincere thank you to President Joe Biden and the present administration on increasing the number of refugees allowed into the U.S. this year to 62,500. These are the type of future Americans we need in our ever growing melting pot.

I also hope this increase in refugee acceptance numbers will be from diverse sources, for example, those facing genocide as Armenians have and Uyghurs in China.

Anita Dirini, Arlington