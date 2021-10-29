Re: “Washington state ready to welcome 1,700 Afghan refugees, Gov. Jay Inslee says” [Oct. 22, Local News]:

While I am delighted that the U.S. is resettling Afghans, I can’t stop thinking about our response to Syrian refugees and the politics of refugee admission. For many of us, the picture of toddler Alan Kurdi washed up on a Turkish beach is still fresh in our memories. The media and many political leaders called for action using a humanitarian frame to address the crisis, which quickly gave way to a security frame after the November 2015 Paris attacks, resulting in restrictive refugee admission.

How political leaders and the media frame refugees have policy implications. Syrian refugees were presented as a threat to U.S. national security and enemies of the Western world, unworthy of resettlement and statehood. In contrast, framing our Afghan refugees as “allies” has inspired a greater responsibility and obligation from the U.S. for their protection.

According to the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs, the U.S. post-9/11 wars have forcibly displaced at least 37 million people, exceeding those displaced by every war since 1900, except World War II. While we pat ourselves on the shoulder for resettling Afghans, let’s not forget our responsibility and obligation to all refugees.

Someireh Amirfaiz, Belleuve