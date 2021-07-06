A long time ago, in a mentality far, far away, a governor of Washington welcomed refugees who were fleeing their homes and fleeing their certain deaths.
That time returns. Our Afghan allies need shelter and safety. Will we again open our hearts and our doors, or will we pretend none of the current tragedy ever happened?
I trust we residents of Washington will do what is right, what needs to be done.
Scott Norman, Seattle
