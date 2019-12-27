Re: “She helps young moms with nowhere to go learn to be mothers”:

Watson Manor in Kent under the guidance of Erum Irfan provides a service that almost goes beyond words. Families are given a chance to succeed. Young mothers are supported when lack of assistance could literally mean life and death for them and their families.

Programs like this should be overwhelmed by support from an unlikely group: anti-abortionists. They trumpet their Christian beliefs as reasons for their stance. Jesus Christ never claimed to be anti-abortion. He mingled and advocated for “the least of these.” To be like Jesus is to support those who have the greatest need; just like those at Watson Manor and other similar organizations.

True Christian values logically lead to showing the love of Christ by stepping up for young women and families in need. Anti- without the pro- is a hollow existence.

Gordon Heinrichs, Lynden