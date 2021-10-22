I appreciate some of The Rev. Adam Sinnett’s message about compassion needing to say “yes” and also “no.”

Had he more street experience than he claims, he’d know that a fair share of the unsheltered’s behaviors troubling the housed are due to varying levels of mental-health crises. Some folks have severe conditions needing treatment and accompanying appropriate housing. Others behave as many would who experience challenging survival realities and are left to walk through the harm alone.

What we know is that “no” is not the response to persons lacking safe survival choices. The accompaniment we must provide is “yes, and …” It is, “yes, and we’ll walk with you.” Individual choices are different for those in the trauma of survival. The standards of the housed can foolishly cause us to react with chaos and fear to the unhoused.

The Regional Homelessness Authority proposes peer navigators so no one has to exit homelessness alone. Faith communities can expand companionship training. Homelessness is exited “with,” not by being parented with “no.”

Sadly, I fear this essay is The Seattle Times editorial board fostering its own trope on compassion, which it and Compassion Seattle have had all wrong. “No” is not the answer.

The Rev Bill Kirlin-Hackett, Auburn, director, Interfaith Task Force on Homelessness