Re: “True compassion not only says ‘yes,’ it also says ‘no’ ” [Oct. 16, Opinion]:

I commend Adam Sinnett’s essay about compassion and saying both yes and no. He is spot on about the way we must approach those who by choice are not getting help.

The accompanying photo of the water park that was not turned on this past summer because of all the tents reminded me of: the young cross-country athletes unable to run through Lower Woodland Park because of the homeless population; the closed restrooms north on Interstate 5; the numerous motor homes at Green Lake that have taken away my husband’s and my desire to go to a show at the Bath House Theatre or walk the lake.

In the past we stayed in Seattle for mini vacations three or more times a year. We no longer will do that. We no longer feel comfortable or safe going into the city. We have to start somewhere, I hope that the Seattle City Council reads Sinnett’s piece saying that “yes” is compassionate but that saying “no” is as well.

Wendy Wands, Woodinville