Our highways are inundated with litter, and I’m sick of it. In an attempt to make a difference, I have adopted two sections of Interstate 405 and pick up litter nearly every weekend.

I know this is not the best solution. I am bailing out the bath water while the faucet is running. How to slow the faucet? A bottle bill will help. I collect many single-use beverage containers in my litter cleanups. A bottle bill will make tossing beverage containers out the same as tossing money out. I believe people will think twice about it. Other states that have bottle bills show that is the case. Less litter along Washington roadways sounds great.

Legislators should establish a bottle bill in Washington and support House Bill 1131 and Senate Bill 5154, the Washington Recycling and Packaging (WRAP) Act.

Susan Vossler, Kirkland