By
The Seattle Times

Our highways are inundated with litter, and I’m sick of it. In an attempt to make a difference, I have adopted two sections of Interstate 405 and pick up litter nearly every weekend.

I know this is not the best solution. I am bailing out the bath water while the faucet is running. How to slow the faucet? A bottle bill will help. I collect many single-use beverage containers in my litter cleanups. A bottle bill will make tossing beverage containers out the same as tossing money out. I believe people will think twice about it. Other states that have bottle bills show that is the case. Less litter along Washington roadways sounds great.

Legislators should establish a bottle bill in Washington and support House Bill 1131 and Senate Bill 5154, the Washington Recycling and Packaging (WRAP) Act.

Susan Vossler, Kirkland

Letters editor If you would like to share your thoughts about this letter or on other issues, submit a Letter to the Editor of no more than 200 words to be considered for publication in our Opinion section. Send to: letters@seattletimes.com

Most Read Opinion Stories