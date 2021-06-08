We like to put stuff into recycle bins and feel good about ourselves. However, recycling, too, can contribute to emissions as we ship materials to China to be processed for use.

According to newatlas.com, the eight largest cargo ships in the world reportedly emit around 380 tons of fuel a day and in a year cause roughly the pollutants of 50 million cars.

We should encourage our state legislators to invest in recycling plants in our state, creating green jobs. Other states “can” follow that example.

Alex Soriano, Vashon Island