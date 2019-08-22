Re: “Pioneer Square ‘Sinking Ship’ garage deemed ‘coolest’ place to park in nation”:

I would never have considered parking lots iconic, or even attractive, but there’s something about oddly shaped lots that endears the most abysmal architecture.

It was cool that The Times featured a picture of the bustling human streetscape with dozens of people walking, contrasting with the blankly staring emptiness of the parking garage. That emptiness is dark and scary at night, and, sure enough, gunshots rang out there last week.

I’m with Seattle historian Paul Dorpat, who wrote about the Occidental Hotel, which was torn down to make room for the parking lot:

“Where once the softly lit arches of windows, long-stemmed ferns, and Ionic columns encouraged moments of relaxed meditation, now the oil-soiled concrete of an eyesore inspires nothing.”

With coastal cities around the world literally sinking into the sea due to warming caused largely by auto emissions, and with Seattle desperate for housing, I’d love to see the figuratively sinking parking lot torn down so that this historic Pioneer Square location may once again house humans.

Alice E. Lockhart, Seattle