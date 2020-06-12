Re: “How to do reparations right” [June 4, Opinion]:

David Brooks suggests that financing neighborhood projects constitutes reparations for 400 years of oppression of people of color to enforce white supremacy and privilege.

I submit it does not.

What Brooks has failed to see and express is that white minds have to be changed. If change does not happen there, it will not happen anywhere.

Atticus Finch says in “To Kill a Mockingbird” that “ … this may be the shadow of a beginning.”

Maybe.

Nona Taylor, Seattle