I am voting “no” on Proposition 1. Is it because I think it’s the wrong solution to our region’s mental health crisis? No. It appears to be a possible step in the right direction to help address this issue.

But, once again, property owners are looked to as the perennial piggy bank to fund another regional project. My property taxes went up 26% this year alone. Enough is enough!

Gary Weimann, Sammamish

Even though I don’t relish higher property taxes for my Seattle home, I strongly support the creation of more Crisis Care Centers. Some time ago, a beautiful young man and friend of mine desperately tried to be admitted to psych wards at area hospitals, but they were all full. He then left his family home and walked to the Aurora Bridge (which at that time didn’t have the added barriers to suicide). He jumped, and he instantly died.

We need more care centers to help desperate people like my friend.

Corliss Harmer, Seattle

As a doctor specialized in primary care and addiction who has worked in downtown Seattle for the last five years, it sickens me that the most common result of a profound mental health crisis is jail. The most common scenario involves waiting until people hurt themselves or others before we act despite often being able to predict an oncoming crisis.

Proposition 1 is far from perfect. Oftentimes, when people are in an acute mental health crisis they aren’t aware of it and resist any help that’s offered. At these times, they are often dangerous to themselves or others and need involuntary therapeutic detainment. Jail is the opposite of therapeutic and often makes matters worse. The Proposition 1-proposed crisis centers, as I understand them, are primarily being designed for those who seek care voluntarily. This is essential and also grossly insufficient.

I will vote yes on Proposition 1, but I will also continue to advocate vigorously for changes to our involuntary detainment rules and systems that make involuntary therapeutic detainment much easier to access, and that crucially provide care and services for people and those that care for them both before and after an acute mental health crisis.

Nancy Connolly, MD, MPH, FACP, Seattle

We totally support funding behavioral health and crisis centers. This is essential and necessary for a thriving community! Yet attaching the funding to already soaring property taxes seems a brutally misguided path, one that will cause further harm to numerous “just surviving” families. Unfortunately, we’ll be voting no to the much-needed funding, only because it’s attached to property taxes.

We inhabit a county with an abundance of wealthy individuals. There must be other ways to collect the essential $1.25 billion!

Kathy Guilbert, Bothell

Seattle and King County must reimagine community mental health that is centered on the ground floor. Folks are already doing direct community mental health work without the existence of the new services being proposed in Proposition 1.

I know of agencies and individuals from a spectrum of entities doing excellent community work based on the individual needs of the person in crisis. From mutual-aid efforts to nurses and other staff in ER departments, a makeshift system centered on harm reduction is already happening in our community.

I will support this measure if there’s a priority on paying staff top wages and providing in-depth training centered on a humanistic approach. I love Seattle and believe in its power to take care of its most vulnerable people who are suffering.

Marissa Hackett, Seattle

I will vote “no.” This is another of the never-ending property tax increase proposals. There has to be a limit. I’m a moderate-income retiree and don’t qualify for any deduction. The continual increases are beyond reason. It’s unfair to continually put all these programs on the average homeowner, particularly those who bought homes many years ago and whose properties have increased in value, with tax increases, far faster than any income increases.

This may be a needed program, as are all that are proposed to be supported through new levies. Again, vote no. There’s always another need that is proposed as a property tax increase.

It’s time to find other sources of income. Perhaps the Legislature has to face the hard issue of coming up with an equitable taxing system, e.g., income taxes with reduced property taxes.

We have the most regressive tax system in the country. Time for a change.

Glenn Cannon, Shoreline

The answer from King County is frequently more money for social welfare issues rather than re-evaluating the budget and the effectiveness of existing programs. The county is spending many millions of dollars on homelessness and mental health, and frankly I just don’t see the results and I see a lot of waste.

For example, the purchase of the Red Lion in Renton is nothing short of a boondoggle — KIRO 7 has reported that it sits empty and costs taxpayers $330,000 per month. Those in need of these types of programs deserve an independent audit into their effectiveness and whether more funding is truly the right answer.

Meanwhile, in unincorporated King County, we’ve been told for years that the Roads Services Division is chronically underfunded and that some roads may need to shift to gravel because they can’t afford to keep them up. No one has fixed this and we’ve been given no opportunity to vote on potential funding for this.

I cannot in good conscience support this levy, and I encourage others to closely look at this issue before they vote. Those in need deserve better, as do all our citizens in King County.

Michael Sullivan, Woodinville

King County needs to find shared funding rather than lay the tax upon the homeowner. As a senior homeowner in Sammamish, I have absorbed a 74% increase in my property taxes over the last seven years, and the escalating math is unsustainable for my family and others who find themselves with ever-increasing property taxes.

We understand the need for behavioral services, but King County needs to find additional sources of revenue. King County states that it will only be an additional $120 per year for the median home in King County, but we do not live in a King County median world. Most voters reside in Sammamish, Issaquah, Bellevue, Redmond and Seattle. Yes, we have higher property values, but the equity is not spendable, and we have few affordable housing alternatives.

My second concern is the lack of transparency by King County and how it calculated its escalating cost of $1.25 billion over nine years; and so far, no one from King County has shared their calculations. We do not buy a new automobile without knowing our final cost and we should not vote for a levy without knowing its final cost.

John Robinson, Sammamish