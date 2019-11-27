A mother’s strength through adversity

Why do I give thanks on the day of family love and food consumption? What in life would lead me to look upon this day as one of gratitude to others? I must weigh the positives and negatives for answers.

Being raised a member of a low-income family, in Seattle’s south side, opened life’s door to many negatives. Having a mother who suffered with a smile, and a father who smiled when drunk, was a setting that displayed two ways of living. We four kids, with me as the oldest, opted not to disappoint our loving mother.

Christmas was a sad day for mom, because of bills, while Thanksgiving was the day to help her in the kitchen and share more than oven warmth.

Poverty casts a dark shadow, while love enlightens the ambience. The stress my mother endured led to a shorter life than most, but the radiance she emitted during that lifetime opened the door for her four children to rise from poverty and pay homage to her with a thanks for giving.

Dale L. Schultz, Seattle

Fellow Seattleites who care about our city

Gratitude is due to the volunteers who work to make Seattle a better place. I have seen this commitment in local councils; helpers in our parks and schools; people from faith communities; those who work for organizations to sponsor forums for our elections; and citizens who write letters, comment on social media, or donate to food banks.

We may be divided in our politics and proposed solutions, but we are all in it together. I am thankful for all my fellow Seattleites who care about this city.

Kathleen Braden, Seattle

Joy in cancer support group

I’m starry-eyed grateful for my cancer support group.

Every time this diverse circle of human beings gathers, I’m humbled by their honesty and kindness. Together, we tell our stories, we listen with open hearts, we laugh, we cry, we tease, and sometimes we grieve.

The biggest gift of all is the invitation to be completely ourselves. How I wish that every cancer patient, or anyone facing illness, could find the support and moments of sheer joy this group unabashedly offers.

Molly Anderson, Woodinville

An imperfect America’s freedoms

The United States is like a beautiful person of noble character who has several unsightly facial moles. Are we blind to the overall beauty and goodness and see only the moles that might take away from recognition and respect?

Those who would have all believe that America has been primarily a land of oppression seem to focus only on our moles and disregard the millions of people who left political tyranny, and found better opportunities and freedom here.

I am moved when I see pictures of young protesters in Hong Kong waving the American flag, a symbol of liberty. Too many of us have forgotten that liberty is the most important right of citizenship. We still have freedom of speech, freedom of the press and freedom to worship however we choose, despite recent attempts by some who would seek to diminish these. And we don’t live under a one-party dictatorial state that seeks to censure thought and expression.

I am a 77-year-old citizen who still believes that the United States is a wonderful country. I am grateful for my abundance and freedoms, and intend to work the rest of my days, as any individual can, to help in making our country a “more perfect union.”

Patrick L. McKenzie, Bonney Lake

Health care and a second chance

One morning this summer, when I got up, I collapsed to the floor. I lay there for five hours before my housemate came home and found me. If he had not, I would have died there. The fire department came and took me to the hospital across the street. It turns out I had sepsis. I was in the hospital for a week. I was so weakened I then was in rehab for three weeks learning to walk again. I am still having tests for remaining symptoms.

What I am thankful for: My housemate, living half a block from Swedish Cherry Hill hospital, having an employer who has a leave policy, having great medical insurance and, of course, living through it all.

John R. Trautman, Seattle

Immigrant grandparents

Each and every Thanksgiving, I mentally thank my grandparents for having been brave enough to immigrate to America in the late 1800s. They had all passed on by the time I was born.

Let’s not forget that almost everyone in this country has ancestral origins from some other country. My grandparents saw an opportunity for a better life and took it. I want others to have the same option.

June Bruno, Redmond

Courageous citizens fighting the good fight

Yes, Thanksgiving is all about sharing, feasting, family and finding cause for thankfulness in a chaotic world. The last is not easy.

Global progress to combat climate change is on hold or in retreat largely as a result of U.S. withdrawal from the Paris accords. National governance, paralyzed by party discord, has failed again to make progress providing solutions for pressing problems. Meanwhile, the president continues to pursue foreign policy through friendships with “strong men” leaders he admires, giving every sign of aspiring to join their ranks. But through it all, our democracy remains intact and strong.

So this Thanksgiving, for the first time in my 90-years-long life, I’m including thanks for the courageous leadership of all citizens who have come forward to give generously of their time and treasure in this struggle for continuance of our democracy. I hope I’m not alone.

David Olson, Issaquah

Still here in a five-decade marriage

I am so thankful that my beautiful, loving wife of 51 years is still here after having been diagnosed with ovarian cancer 23 months ago.

David Stone, Seattle