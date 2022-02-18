Ranked-choice voting deserves a close look. Derrick Nunnally’s recent column made several good points about the need to avoid unnecessary complexity in Washington’s elections [“Don’t complicate WA’s elections,” Feb. 6, Opinion].

He was right about a lot — but he dismissed ranked-choice voting (RCV) without giving it a fair glance.

Nine cities across Washington have asked the Legislature for permission to adopt RCV. Those include Gold Bar, Spokane, Seattle, Ferndale, Bellingham, Olympia, Snohomish, Burien and Vancouver. There’s real demand for RCV in Washington.

Each of these cities has a different reason that RCV could make sense for them. Maybe they’re interested in RCV because it makes elections more representative, maybe because it makes campaigns more civil, or maybe because it makes elections more efficient by combining the primary and general elections.

Before dismissing ranked-choice voting as a needless complication, give it a closer look — you might find it has a lot of benefits you weren’t aware of.

Gerry MacCamy, Seattle