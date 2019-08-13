Re: “Move the livestock and quit shooting wolves”:

I was raised on a 640-acre cattle ranch in a lush canyon in the Mojave Desert.

We were not even on public land and we had the good sense to know that if we were in conflict with the local wildlife, that we were the problem, not the wildlife.

We were a private family raising cattle on private land with a very low profit margin, but we were smart enough to know that it was our responsibility to figure out how to get along with the facts of our surroundings.

What part of “public” do these ranchers not understand? They seem to be collecting welfare, then complaining.

As my hardworking, ranching dad would have said, “Move your damn cattle!” And I would add, or get out of the cattle business.

Judy Calhoun Bresch, Bremerton