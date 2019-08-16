A few ideas on firearm restrictions for the U.S.A.:
Limit clips and magazines to five or six rounds (my local gun club shooting range has this rule). Age to purchase ammunition or firearms — 21 years. No purchase or possession of firearms for anyone convicted of prior domestic violence, assault or armed robbery. Background check with waiting period of 15 days to purchase firearms.
Robert Pilger, Gig Harbor
