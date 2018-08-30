The recent article on road improvements to Rainier Avenue at Henderson reminds us all how quickly life can change on our roads.

The real problem, however, is not about road markings, and the solution is not about revisions. We need police to patrol our streets and pull dangerous drivers over. We need drivers to slow down and for everyone to pay attention to the traffic around them.

Remarking Rainier Avenue will only push more drivers onto other roads, like Beacon Avenue near my house, where cars routinely go 50 mph and run red lights. There is very little policing to control it, and when neighbors report dangerous drivers, our overworked police force is usually unable to respond.

We need this city to invest in more police staffing if development is going to continue overcrowding our neighborhoods.

Jeffrey Cook, Seattle