Re: “Shuttered stores. New housing. What’s happening on Rainier Ave?” [Oct. 5, Local News]:

The article leaves out the lack of investment that could have helped older businesses thrive.

Before recent construction on Rainier Avenue, we have seen rapid increases in population from townhome construction since we moved here 13 years ago. But the city has done little to improve Rainier Avenue for people who live here. It’s a freeway feeder with rampant speeding, frequent crashes, long crossing times and inaccessible sidewalks, making it hard for residents to walk to businesses.

The piece also implies crime and homelessness are a significant cause of business closures rather than the many other causes. Columbia City was revitalized by having Rainier Avenue improved to prioritize people over cars. North of Martin Luther King Jr. Way South, Rainier Avenue is still a space for people to drive through, which discourages “eyes on the street” or community and business spaces that help maintain social cohesion and reduce disorder.

There is little city investment in new or existing business and community spaces. Is it surprising that older businesses found it hard to survive a global pandemic that disrupted everything? Where was Mayor Bruce Harrell when he was on the City Council for 12 years?

Rachael Ludwick, Seattle