Re: “Government and railroads: Complex issue” [March 16, Northwest Letters]:

I believe letter writer Rowan Hinds misses the point in his response to Linda Averill’s letter [“Freight trains: ‘Run rail for the public good,’ ” March 5, Northwest Letters].

He argues that the railroads are a business that is too complex to be run by government.

But, in fact, the railroads are too large, powerful, complex and prone to disasters to be run for profit-takers.

The government already runs far more complex operations today — consider the military, Medicare and Social Security. It could surely run the railroads safely and efficiently.

I agree with Averill that the railroads are an essential basic infrastructure that should be nationalized. Railroad workers should be government civil service employees and have ultimate say over its priorities and governance.

One look at the disastrous mess the companies have inflicted on the public and its own workers should convince anyone that the status quo cannot go on. Corporations are not the answer.

Henry Noble, Seattle