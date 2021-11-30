Re: “Rev. Harriett Walden speaks out against hate crimes after she says she was targeted” [Nov. 23, Local News]:

For more than three decades, I have known, appreciated and admired Harriett Walden’s courage and willingness to speak her lived truth about our U.S. society. And I have supported her organizing to change racism in our society, especially racism that has impacted our children and youth.

The extent to which hate and violence have become the actions of so many fearful white people in our country sickens me. The depth of this fear speaks for itself when a young white man attacks a Black grandmother walking across a street in front of him. But this incident also makes me resolve to work harder to change our society into one that values the diversity of people and cultures, that values differences in the melanin content of the skin, and especially a society that values Black lives, Black brilliance, Black resilience and Black love.

Creating these values among all people living in our country is the task of all of us.

Elinor (Ellie) Graham, M.D., M.P.H., Seattle