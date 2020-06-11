This is a sincere plea to my fellow white Americans who have chosen not to take a stand “one way or the other” regarding recent events. Not taking a stand is taking a stand.
If you do not take a stand against the murder of Black, indigenous and people of color by police, you have taken a stand for it. If you do not take a stand for the dismantling of institutional racism and for taking the necessary steps to truly allow equal opportunity for all, you have taken a stand against it.
There can be no more sitting on the fence. That fence is being torn down.
Anne Jaworski, Des Moines
