Re: “Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne” [Sept. 7, Nation & World]:

Why does the queen’s passing feel like our universal grandmother and rock of ages has just left a gaping hole, even for a Brooklyn-reared “boy”?

Almost 70 years ago, I was born in Newfoundland, part of her Canadian dominion, where my American parents were stationed by the U.S. Navy.

And by happenstance I shared her birthday, and my other half is a Brit. It was also fun to keep track of my own parents’ anniversary by how many years Queen Elizabeth had been on the throne, so her very recent jubilee especially resonated.

But all that and squabbles about the relevance or cost attendant to maintaining the monarchy aside, Elizabeth was like the sun. I could count on her, since birth, to rise each morning and be there, until today. As The Associated Press obituary so poignantly reminded us:

“When Elizabeth was 21, almost five years before she became queen, she promised the people of Britain and the Commonwealth that ‘my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service.’ ”

God welcome the Queen.

Michael B. Goldenkranz, Seattle