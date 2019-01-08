The president is ignoring the basic structure of American democracy. The Constitution establishes three equal branches in the federal government, providing checks and balances for the actions of the others. Our Founding Fathers understood very well the need to protect against excesses that could result from vesting too much power in one branch.

The House of Representatives is acting exactly as it should in denying the president the ability to act unilaterally, against the best interests of the country and our citizens. By refusing to consider any bill that does not meet the president’s approval. Sen. Mitch McConnell has abrogated the responsibilities of the Senate. Instead of providing the intended checks and balances, he is acting as a rubber stamp for the executive.

The current crisis would be over quickly if both the House and Senate passed funding bills for executive-branch departments, and then voted to override the expected presidential vetoes.

Congressional leaders need to remember that their oaths of office were for loyalty to the United States, not their political parties.

Frederick J. Seidel, Port Orchard