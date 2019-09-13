The idea of spending taxpayer money for a busing program is ludicrous.

For one, we know of a couple of families right here in Seattle who have family members on the street and would welcome them back into their homes to get them back on the right track. However, they choose not to take advantage of those offers because it would mean giving up the lifestyle of living in squalor and continuing to do the drugs they are addicted to.

If people can afford to bring family members into their homes to help, they can afford the transportation to get them there no matter what. But we need to solve the drug problem first through incarceration and social-help programs in detention.

People who cannot help themselves deserve help to kick the drug habit, clear their minds and build a path to reunification into normal life. Now that is money well spent, in my view, just as they are doing in Rhode Island.

John Hargarten, Seattle