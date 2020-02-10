One of the big problems we have in this country is the “purity test.” That if you do not toe the line on every policy of your political affiliation, then you must be cast out. Further, you can only “like” members of your own party.

Op-Ed writer Scott Jennings’ column about liberals “loving” Sen. Mitt Romney is a case in point. He asks about what progressive voters think of Romney’s stance on abortion and same-sex marriage, pointing out the hypocrisy of the opposed positions.

No one is all progressive or conservative. Nor should they be. Hate the position or opinion, not the person.

Ed Brown, Edmonds